Lexington councilmember pushing for changes for electronic scooters

Some Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilmembers are discussing changes to rules for electronic scooter users.

Scooters were introduced to Lexington less than a month ago. There have already been two crashes.

In one crash, a 35-year-old man fell off a scooter into traffic on Richmond Road and was killed.

In another, a drunk driver hit someone on a scooter on South Limestone.

Councilman Josh McCurn's proposed changes would allow scooters on some sidewalks outside the downtown area. Currently, they can only be ridden on the street.

McCurn says the amendment would be similar to the city's bike ordinance. It allows some people to ride on some sidewalks, not in heavily congested areas.

Councilmembers brought up the change in Tuesday's work session. They are not able to pass the ordinance during that session.

Nearly every councilmember shared their thoughts on the issue. The majority said it's complicated and needs more time in the Planning and Public Safety Committee.