Lexington crews breaking up homeless camps after complaints

Lexington crews are breaking up homeless camps throughout the city after it received citizen complaints.

Homeless advocates say the city cleaned up five in the past week, and some are unhappy about the crews' actions.

"Having camps taken down right now is something we as a community need to address because this is not the time to do it," Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said.

Ramsey is concerned that the cleanup is happening during potentially dangerous cold weather, but the city's Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says leaving them be is not the solution.

"This is a public health issue, a public safety issue, and we are concerned with the people out in these camps during the cold," Polly Ruddick with the office said.

The city does give advance notice to people in camps so they can find a place to stay, but advocates say they want to see an official policy to ensure their safety.