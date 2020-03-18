Lexington customers rush to squeeze in last-minute salon appointments

Hair and nail salons are seeing a rush of people Wednesday, as customers try to squeeze in one last haircut before 5 p.m. when they’ll be forced to close their doors per recommendations of Governor Beshear.

Hairstylists say they have wall-to-wall appointments as customers try to squeeze in one last trip to the salon. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

Hairstylists tell WKYT they’re seeing appointment after appointment, while customers say they didn’t see this coming.

For stylists, however, it’s a different story. Taking into consideration they’re always in close contact with people, they started taking precautions weeks ago - asking customers how they feel before they come in. Some customers even calling the salon saying they have a stuffy nose and don’t want to put anyone at risk.

Owners say they had a feeling the closures were only a matter of time.

“We pretty much figured out that would be coming, because of our contact with people, but it still doesn't help that it came,” says Deata Gregory at Salon Bleu Hair Boutique. “Because we're like, ‘Oh crap!’ Because now, what are we going to do? Because the majority of hairdressers are self-employed, so when we don't work, we don't make money.”

For those hoping to get in for one last beauty treatment, that time may have already passed. Most places are already booked back to back until they close today at 5.

