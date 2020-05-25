Lexington dance studio adapting to 'no-touch' dance instruction

Dance studios will re-open soon, and those at Arthur Murray Dance Centers are adapting to 'no-touch' dance instruction.

"We found ourselves going a hundred miles an hour to zero, cause we are all in this together," said Hunter Lisle, the owner of Arthur Murray Dance Centers in Lexington.

To some it feels like it's been forever since you could swing or foxtrot your way amongst a large crowd.

Hunter Lisle says they haven't had class since March 27. He says they used to have 300 in larger classes, and now it will go to ten or less.

June 1 the studio will try and put its best foot forward for a soft opening.

Before you waltz in, students will have to do a temperature check and grab a mask before grabbing a dancing partner.

As for the instructor, Lisle says there's still a way for them to be able to teach the intimate dance while maintaining social distancing.

"There are lessons where you are 6 foot apart, or [using] pole, or a cane with your partner, and you're dancing having fun, but you have a socially safe distance," Lisle says. "If you're holding on to somebody, you get used to that, so what happens is you forget you can move in space by yourself."

Nowadays, everyone is adapting, even dancers.

"It's going to feel different. It's not going to be the same thing as holding someone and dancing really close," Lisle explains. "We hope there will be a time in history where we will all get past and move forward pretty quickly. I hope we're where we get back to dancing arm and arm and cheek to cheek."