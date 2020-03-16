Lexington daycare keeping its doors open as long as possible

In the wake of school closings due to COVID-19 across the Commonwealth, parents are wondering if preschools and daycares could be next.

Governor Beshear says daycares should be ready to close within a 72-hour notice.

At the Big Blue Bird Early Childhood Center in Lexington, they're trying to limit the disruptions by staying open as long as they can.

Director Crystal Neal says they've received plenty of calls from parents making sure they have somewhere to bring their children.

"Just the general question that parents have is are we going to be open," Neal said. "And I've been trying to keep in contact with parents through social media to keep them kind of up to date but as of right now we have no plans on closing."

But to stay open Neal says they're instituting stricter screenings for children who come to the center.

"All the children in our facility are receiving morning health checks before they are able to be left for the day which includes taking their temperature and just looking at their overall health," Neal said. "If they have a temperature or are sick then they have to have a doctor's note stating when they are allowed to return."

That policy started Monday, and Neal said they've already had to send one student home. She says it might be an inconvenience, but it's for the good of all the children.

"We are trying to stay open but we need everybody to help us as well," Neal said.

Officials tell me that they plan on staying open as long as they possibly can to continue helping those parents.