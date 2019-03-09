Lexington dentist hosts free dentistry day

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than a million people do not have dental insurance.

Saturday, one Lexington dental office stepped in to help.

Associated Family Dental Care on Nicholasville Road helped people get either a free cleaning, filling, or extraction. They provided services on a first-come-first-serve basis.

They say taking care of your teeth is so important because it can affect the health of the rest of your body.

"Good oral hygiene is very important for the overall health and if we have decay, if we have cavities, they can turn into infections and these infections can really hurt the body," said Dr. Beth Bailey with Associated Family Dental Care.

Though this is the first year that Associated Family Dental Care put on this event, they say that they hope to keep it going next year.