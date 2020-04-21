Lexington doctor being released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

After a month-long stay in the hospital, a team of healthcare providers celebrates getting its leader back.

A team of healthcare providers celebrated Dr. Jeffrey Foxx with a drive up parade. (WKYT)

Dr. Jeffery Foxx was admitted to the hospital shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

For the past four weeks, he has been treated in isolation at Baptist Health.

The 64-year-old Lexington doctor became seriously ill and needed to use a ventilator for nearly three weeks.

His colleagues say he improved after getting a new plasma therapy from an individual who recovered from the virus.

“We found a willing and very nice gentleman, from Harrison county who donated his plasma and fortunately, he was able to donate enough plasma for jeff and at least one other patient,” said Dr. Applegate.

Dr. Foxx's colleagues say he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He will have to re-learn how to use his muscles after being on the ventilator for several weeks.

Doctor Foxx's plasma donor was found thanks to the collaboration of doctors at Baptist Health, the Kentucky Blood Center and the staff at Foxx's family practice.

