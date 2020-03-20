Lexington doctor offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

There’s been a line of cars at Bluegrass Extended Care since Friday morning. They say they hope to test as many as 200 people for COVID-19.

The company is working with a lab in Nicholasville, Solaris Diagnostics, to screen people for the virus.

Dr. John Richard says they hope by getting more people tested they're able to determine who needs to be in quarantine to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Each person who is tested stays in their car until they are brought into that examination room, one at a time, to help limit the spread of any potential illness.

According to Dr. Richard, based on some of the people he has seen today, he does expect more positive tests to come out of Friday’s work.

He also says it's also important for people to know not everyone who comes out today will be tested.

“We're also taking people into the exam room - talking to them about their signs and symptoms, making sure they qualify, and if they don't qualify, we've had to turn a few people away just because it was more hysteria than it was a true illness,” says Dr. Richard.

Dr. Richard says the clinic won’t stop until they run out of kits, or until around 5:30 p.m. or 6, whichever comes first.

He says they need to get those tests to the lab by then so they can start processing them. They hope to have results within the next one or two days.

