Lexington doctor offers COVID-19 antibody test

As the state works to reopen, one important step is knowing just how many people have been infected with COVID-19. A Lexington doctor is offering the antibody test and says he hopes it will bring some peace of mind.

Doctor John Mullins, with Marshall Lifestyle Medicine, says it took some work to procure a supply of the COVID-19 antibody test.

The blood test tells people if they've been infected in the past, even if they didn't know it, and is around 97 percent accurate.

“I think the biggest one is people just want to have peace of mind,” says Dr. Mullins. “They want to know if they've been exposed and have had it. They also want to know if they’ve not had it because those kinds of people need to be a little bit more careful.”

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19. Mullins says usually, once you've been infected with a virus, the antibodies you carry after will offer some protection. But how much protection you'd have against being re-infected is still being studied.

“What we have not been able to do as a medical society or a country is to know how many people have ever had it, had no symptoms, recovered, and went about their life with really no incident whatsoever.”

Mullins says the majority of people who have contacted him about the test have been convinced they had the virus. He says these numbers should help when it comes to reopening the state.

“I think that everyone is anxious to resume a normal life, including me. I’m anxious to see my patients, I’m anxious to see people go back to work. I’m anxious to be able to go out and have dinner at a restaurant. So, let’s all stick together, be patient, and hopefully, the dust will settle over the coming weeks and we can resume a normal life,” says Dr. Mullins.

That test costs $35. Mullins said it's important to note this is for people with no symptoms, it's not for people who are currently sick.

