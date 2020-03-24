Lexington dog walking company helps out medical staff, first responders

Many people are staying at home and don't have the same need for a dog walker, but some people need one now more than ever.

"There's been a suggestion to maybe allow folks who aren't using us, who are home, to start a fund to pay for services for the medical community or for our first responders which is a brilliant idea," Critter Sitters Co-Owner, Samantha Moses, said.

A brilliant idea, that not only supports local businesses but the medical workers and first responders keeping our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think keeping that routine for dogs and also especially in our first responders and medical staff, making sure they keep those routines and those folks aren't at work stressed out about who is going to care for their animals," Moses said. "The medical folks who have kept us on are extremely appreciative and have begged us not to stop."

Critter Sitters understand the added stress they are under.

"We know what they are doing during this tragedy and that we need every one of them, so for us it means the world to be able to help them because they have always been able to help us keep our business successful," Moses said.

COVID-19 won't stop their work either. So they've added extra safety precautions.

"We provide the gloves, the antibacterial soap, we are freshening our hands before we go in with clean gloves at every visit."

On top of that, they even provide a clean, new leash for every dog.

You can donate to help medical personnel and first responders with dog walks by clicking on this link.