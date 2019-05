A Lexington elementary school cafeteria worker is celebrating her 90th birthday soon, and she has no plans to retire.

Fayette County Public Schools says Fannie Kinzer, who is known as "Miss Fannie" has worked with the district since 1998, and she plans to be back again next school year.

Kinzer works at Clays Mill Elementary School, and workers provided her a big cake and a giant sign with students writing their names on it.