Lexington emergency workers collect supplies from local businesses

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lexington Emergency Operations employees have been working remotely.

(WKYT)

But as we learned from Mayor Gorton Monday morning, they're now opening up a center to allow for more coordination on how to handle this virus.

People working for Lexington Emergency Operations are going business to business trying to collect medical supplies, according to Director of Emergency Management Pat Dugger.

Dugger says it's important to get these supplies to hospital workers and first responders.

Dugger shares many businesses didn't wait for a call to help out with offering any supplies they could muster and she's not surprised by the generosity.

"This is a great town, and I think when something happens even in past events that weren't as large when we've had ice storms or tornados, you know people have really come together to try to support one another," Dugger said. "So, I think it's just the way Lexington is."

Dugger says right now we don't have to panic about supply shortages.

but she says we don't know how long this pandemic will last so it's vital to keep gathering these supplies.