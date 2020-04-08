Lexington equine hospital donates personal protective equipment

Frontline healthcare workers are fighting two battles: one to keep their patients safe, the other to keep themselves safe.

That’s why hospitals across America are asking for any and all PPE to help protect frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in Lexington, that call is being answered by an unlikely source.

"We heard that Baptist Health Lexington was in need of PPE and I contacted Tyler Smith with Baptist Health Foundation and we organized a donation," says Dr. Brett Woodie, an equine surgeon at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital.

"They were obviously in need and we were able to help out,” he says. “Hopefully, we're helping the healthcare providers and the patients that they're working with."

Rood & Riddle are instituting new protocols themselves, in order to protect their workers.

"We switched to cloth masks and cloth surgery caps like what I'm wearing now and that's certainly helped," says Dr. Woodie.

They're also cutting down on the number of surgeries they're conducting. All of those measures freed up PPE, and Dr. Woodie says they wanted to put it to good use.

"We sent surgical masks. We also sent nytrol exam gloves and we sent Tyvek impervious coveralls for use as well. The total numbers I think were 1,200 masks, 100 pairs of coveralls, and 9,000 gloves."

Dr. Woodie says Rood & Riddle have also changed their approach to handling patients during this time. They’ve cut down on the number of non-essential surgeries they carry out, and they’re also having employees work in specific teams during the pandemic.

"I hope it sends the message of the one help concept. That we can help out where needed," says Dr. Woodie.

