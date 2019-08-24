Lexington event brings awareness to teen depression and suicide

Teen depression and suicide aren't topics that come up in everyday conversations, but a Lexington group is trying to make them easier to discuss.

Shjanita Johnson turned 50 this month, but instead of throwing a birthday party for herself, she hosted 'Stay L.I.T.'

"Someone has told me Happy Birthday 49 times, I don't think missing one time is going to make a difference," said Johnson.

'Stay L.I.T' stands for 'Stay #LivingInspiredTalking,' things Johnson hopes tonight's event can do.

"I didn't think it was right to celebrate me," said Johnson. "Instead, I wanted to inspire other children to be my age."

The laid back event was created to tackle some serious topics: teen depression and suicide.

"The youngest I've seen is a five-year-old that committed suicide, that I don't understand," said Johnson.

She rallied support from local businesses and other community members. They gave back by donating food and T-shirts, more importantly, their time, to talk to kids about these pressing issues.

"We just want the kids to know that even though I might not know you, I see you and I know whats going on and I want to help," says Johnson.

For Shjanita Johnson, the best birthday gift she could get—is knowing her actions are making a difference.

"Let me be a domino effect where now you see it, you do the next step, and then the next person do the next step and just keep going because these kids need us right now."