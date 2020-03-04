Lexington event organizers closely monitoring coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is not here in Kentucky, but health officials say they are monitoring people for the deadly virus.

Big events bring big crowds and a big impact on Lexington, but organizers are hoping they don't bring the coronavirus too.

Since the virus is not here, major events, like the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament and Keeneland's upcoming races are happening as normal.

Keeneland's spring meet is expected to bring thousands of people to the bluegrass, and basketball fans will pack Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16 soon.

With so many people in close quarters, illnesses can spread quickly.

Both Keeneland and KHSAA say they're monitoring the situation, meeting with local and state officials to learn the facts about the virus.

The City of Lexington says any decisions to cancel or change these events will be completely up to the organizers

Right now, with no confirmed cases in the state, neither Keeneland nor KHSAA have plans to change the events or limit crowds.

Of course, that could change in the coming weeks and they say, ultimately, time will tell.

"We're four weeks away," said Bill Thomason, President and CEO of Keeneland. "And in that four weeks, we're going to learn a whole lot more, people are going to learn a lot more about the protections that they need to take and we're continually evolving our plans because of that."

Even though health officials in the state say the coronavirus hasn't impacted Kentucky yet, the flu has. They are reminding people to wash their hands and practice basic hygiene to avoid both viruses.

Other concerts and events are scheduled at Rupp Arena.

The Lexington Center president also says any changes for those events will be up to the presenters.