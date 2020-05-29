Lexington event venue prepares to reopen on July 1

We’ve covered just about everything that COVID 19-has impacted, from hospitals to sports to restaurants. But what about special event venues?

It's an industry that needs a large group of people to operate and it’s ready to get back to hosting. One Lexington venue Is coming up with creative ways to keep people safe while having a good time.

"It was pretty devastating we rely heavily on large events and if we can’t have the public then we can’t have crowds in our venues then we can’t operate," said Becca Lowe, executive director of 903 Venues on Manchester St.

The tables and chairs are still in place from a gala held here during the first week of March. COVID-19 forced them to shut down for four months. They’ve had to lay off ten employees and throw away thousands of dollars of meat.

They've also had to reschedule events, like weddings that cost up to $50,000.

But now, the staff is gearing up for July 1, the day when they can go back to hosting. On that day, there will be a private party in a room that would normally seat a thousand people, but due to social distancing rules, it’ll be 50.

"People can stand more than six feet apart if that’s what they choose," Lowe said. "I’m at the bar we do plan to put signage on the ground to show how far apart people need to stand on."

Another idea for keeping people safe is having a "safety captain" on-site at all times. That person will clean the bathrooms and sanitize high traffic areas. 55 people associated with area venues have signed a petition and want to take ideas like this and submit it to the city so they can host more people.

"We are used to being people-driven and having people in here and seeing their faces and seeing these venues full of people who enjoy coming here so it’s been really difficult to be away from that," Lowe said.

Another challenge, if you’re hosting fewer people, will the cost of the event be as it was before COVID-19? And will the venues still be able to pay its employees as they did before? Venues will have to find a balance.