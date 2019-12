The city of Lexington is facing fines following a year of sewer overflows.

Currently, the city is in the process of a $590 million overhaul of its storm water and sewer systems.

Still, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports an agreement with the EPA says the city can be fined two grand for each overflow.

Right now the city is being fined $60,000.

The city's Director of Water quality told the paper that overflows are inevitable.