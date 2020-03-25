Lexington family celebrates 7-year-old's birthday while following social distancing directive

At a time when everyone is making sacrifices for social distancing, one Lexington family had to think outside of the box to be able to make their seven-year-old's birthday party one to remember.

"It's my birthday," Dylan McIntosh said.

Dylan's seventh birthday was supposed to be spent at a sleepover with all of his friends, but the recent social distancing directive forced a change in plans and made his parents get creative in how they could celebrate.

"We asked our friends and family and our life group members to come out and make him feel special and loved," Dylan's mom Audrey McIntosh said.

So, in a line of cars, followed by a few bikes, his friends and family circled his neighborhood honking and singing 'Happy Birthday' while Dylan stood at the end of his driveway with his parents and siblings.

Even though it wasn't exactly what he planned, it was a sacrifice one of Team Kentucky's youngest members was willing to make.

"You want to give your kids great memories as well," McIntosh said. "Hopefully this will be one he won't forget."