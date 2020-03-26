Lexington family finds unique way to celebrate mother's 105th birthday

In these hard times with the coronavirus pandemic, one family in Lexington is still finding a unique way to make sure they celebrate their mother’s 105th birthday.

Just this morning, Mayor Linda Gorton issued a proclamation to declare today Geraldine Hill Day.

It’s in honor of Geraldine Hill, who is celebrating her 105th birthday, and family couldn’t let this celebration pass so they made to sure hold a special birthday while keeping her safe.

Celebrating a 105th birthday is no small feat, especially after going through the pandemic of 1918 and now the coronavirus Pandemic, but Geraldine is still healthy and strong at Sayre Christian Village.

According to Geraldine’s daughter, Pam Yost, her mother has lived through a lot of history, with the Spanish Flue Pandemic in 1918, the Great Depression in the 1930s, and several wars.

But through all of that Geraldine has kept her head held high and stayed healthy and strong.

Now, on her 105th birthday, family, friends, and staff set up a special social distancing birthday with a big sign in the yard and a proclamation from the mayor.

Her daughter Pam says while it may take a day for all of this to set in, her mom is still spry and likes to keep up with current news.

“She is very aware of what’s going on," Pam said, "She watches the news every night, she understands about this coronavirus and she’s just gone with the flow, so I think she’ll be pretty surprised at the amount of effort that went into making her birthday special.”

Now, unfortunately, not all of the family was able to make it out to the big celebrations, but the staff at Sayre tells us they are making sure everyone can stay in touch with their loved ones through video chats.