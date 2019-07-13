Lexington family holds film festival in honor of son killed in crash

Angie and Joe Lance hosted a film festival in honor of their late son, Seth Lance.

Seth Lance 's friends, former teachers and complete strangers came together to enjoy movies over popcorn in his memory.

The 20-year-old was killed in a car crash last December. A GoFundMe was started shortly after his death and his parents decided to use some of the money to gift a $1,000 scholarship to a young filmmaker.

Film festival participant Elijah Preston said he knew he didn't want to pass up on the opportunity when he got an email invitation.

"It's an honor being a part of something like this given the circumstances that it was made in, given that it was one of my peers," Preston said.

The films were judged by Lance's friends and mentors. Lance's friend and festival co-creator, Jeff Ison remembered his passion for analyzing fondly.

"If you told him you made a video or your made something, he'd drop everything and tell you what he thought about it," Ison said.

Lance's father said his aspiring filmmaker son would tell the winner of the scholarship to "keep up the passion."

The family plans to host the film festival for at least a few more years.