Lexington family's Christmas decorations stolen from their yard

A Lexington family has a message for the people who stole their Christmas decorations.

The entire incident was caught on camera, but the thieves got away with some of their decorations that brought cheer to the Padgett family's young daughter and neighbors.

The Padgetts live on a residential street that backs up to UK's campus.

As Leighann Padgett was leaving for work on Friday, she noticed something was off.

"I had called my husband to let him know that one of the solar lights, that's just a stake in the ground, had been knocked over in pieces," she said.

They didn't realize anything was missing until they checked the Ring Camera footage later in the morning.

"You see someone running onto the porch, and then they run off and the next thing you know, two people run back on and start grabbing things," Mike Padgett said.

A Christmas tree and snowman were stolen.

"it looked like it was just two younger, probably college-aged students out, and they're probably not even using any of it, it's probably trashed somewhere which is the worst part," Leighanne said.

The family has a message for the burglars.

"I hope you have a Merry Christmas and God's watching," Mike said.