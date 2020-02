A Lexington restaurant closed because of mice is back open.

A representative with Freddy's says the restaurant on Polo Club Boulevard, near Costco, opened again Tuesday.

The health department shut the restaurant down last week.

People with the health department say they found mice and mouse droppings.

The restaurant says the facility has had a new inspection and is now clear to open.