Lexington fast food restaurant shut down for now due to mice infestation

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department shut down a popular restaurant.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers on Polo Club Boulevard is shut down for now due to mice infestation. (WKYT)

'Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers' was shut down earlier this week. The restaurant is on Polo Club Boulevard near Costco.

The store has been closed since Tuesday when the health department found what they call an imminent health hazard.

"In this case we found mice, we found a pretty significant amount of mice droppings. On boxes, along the walls and things of that nature. We actually found some dead rodents as well," said the Health Department representative Luke Mathis.

They closed the restaurant and plan to meet with management in a few days once they've been able to make necessary changes.

Mathis says restaurants can be closed for scoring below a 60 on an inspection, but in most cases, it's one major issue that causes them to take action.

"They were aware they were having issues. They were able to provide some pest control invoices so they were taking steps to try to control the issue. We just felt like the conditions are such that we need to go ahead and close them," said Mathis.

Freddy's local management referred WKYT to their corporate communications. They sent an email saying, "The local owner is cooperating with the Health Department, and restaurant management is taking the necessary actions to address their recent findings."

They also said the restaurant passed a third-party food safety inspection in January.

Before the restaurant can reopen, they'll have to be reinspected.

"We want to be absolutely as friendly to business as we can. But of course, our goal is to make sure that the food and anything the public consumes from that place is it safe as it can be," said Mathis.

The meeting between Freddy's management and the health department is scheduled for Monday. They will be re-inspected sometime after that.