Lexington fire dept. praised homeowners' actions that kept house fire damage to a minimum

Crews battled a house fire in Lexington early Sunday afternoon, and firefighters said steps that the homeowners took kept the damage to a minimum.

It happened on Greendale Road just after 2 p.m.

Major Brian Dawson with the Lexington Fire Department said when they got to the home there was heavy smoke in an upstairs bedroom.

Dawson said there were a couple of adults and children inside when the fire started, but they were able to get out safely.

And because of the family's quick actions, most of the damage was contained in only one room.

"They had the working smoke detectors which alerted them, and they shut the door to the fire room and prevented the fire from going out through the rest of the house,” Dawson said. “It made an easy attack for us here."

Dawson said investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.