Lexington fire officials warn about TikTok challenge before it sparks here

The latest viral trend is sweeping the world of social media.

Following those like the “Tide Pod Challenge” and the “Hot Water Challenge,” this new dangerous dare is known as the “Outlet Challenge,” and it’s sparking concern from fire officials across the country.

Teens are videoing themselves plugging an iPhone charging box halfway into an outlet and dropping a penny onto the exposed prongs. It causes sparks and carries with it some serious risks.

“You can either be electrocuted or burned,” Major Kevin Austin with the Lexington Fire Department said. “Obviously, there’s an issue there with actually starting a fire.”

That was the case at a high school in Massachusetts, where a student is now facing charges after trying the “Outlet Challenge” at school.

“That’s another one of the consequences, getting charged with arson, criminal activity, fines,” Austin said. “A lot of bad things go along with the challenge.”

Including, dangers that lurk long after the challenge is completed.

“Even though you do the challenge and you think nothing is wrong at that time, it could cause a fire later on in the wall that you’re actually not seeing,” Austin said.

While Major Austin said his department hasn’t had to respond to the consequences of this viral trend in Lexington, they’re hoping to extinguish the dare before it sparks.

“If parents have children on the internet, just talk with them and let them know to not try this challenge,” Austin said.