Lexington firefighters install free smoke alarms that could help save lives

Some Lexington firefighters were on a different mission Saturday. Instead of battling fires, they installed smoke alarms.

"There's not a lot of time to get out of your house once a fire starts, so having that early warning, that early detection, gives your family the best chance to exit the home safely and call 911," said Capt. Jessica Bowman.

The Lexington Fire Department received a $50,000 grant to install the devices in homes in the community for free. Firefighters and volunteers went inside homes in the Eastland neighborhood and installed the devices in every bedroom.

"We're trying to identify homes of greatest need, like older homes that may not have the new, hardwired alarms," said Bowman.

Cassie Bell, one the volunteers, said firefighters installed six smoke alarms inside her home just months before a fire broke out.

"It was two in the morning, and I had no idea what was going on and noticed a small kitchen fire that my cats had started with the toaster. Had flames going up my wall, thankfully it was small enough I could put it out myself by just beating at it with a towel," said Bell.

Bowman said that newer smoke alarms have a ten-year battery, but explained that the batteries in older models need to be changed frequently.

"We usually recommend that you change that at least twice a year when the time changes which is this weekend," said Bowman.

Lexington firefighters plan to install free smoke alarms again next month.