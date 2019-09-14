Lexington firefighters save dog, snake from house fire

No one was inside when it broke out, but they did save a couple of family pets.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3300-block of Hartston Drive.

Captain Brian Moscoe said someone in the neighborhood noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911.

When crews got on scene, they found a fire in the kitchen area and were able to get it contained quickly.

“First in liner was able to do a quick search,” Moscoe said. “The primary search was negative for people, but we were able to save a dog and a snake.”

Moscoe said investigators are still working to determine a cause for the fire.

Fortunately, the damage did not appear to be extreme.