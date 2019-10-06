Lexington first responders worked dozens of car crashes following first rainfall in weeks

Lexington saw significant rainfall for the first time in a while, add that to the build-up of oil on the roadways from our dry spell, and it can equal disaster for drivers.

"It's slippery," one driver said about the roads.

That may have been a big reason local first responders spent Sunday chasing crashes around town.

Lexington Police reported 13 injury crashes and 36 non-injury crashes as of around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Some of those required the Jaws of Life to get victims free.

One crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Tates Creek and Delong Roads. It involved one car that ran off the roadway.

Fortunately, police say the driver only suffered minor injuries, but accidents like it can quickly turn deadly.

"Make sure you're constantly scanning the area in front of you and to your sides and behind you,” Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. “That way, you're aware of your surroundings and how they are constantly changing."

Another crash happened just minutes later, but it was on the opposite side of town on Iron Works Pike and Russell Cave Road.

Police said it involved two cars. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and it shut down Russell Cave for over an hour.

These were just two more examples of why officials are warning drivers to take every safety precaution possible.

"Leave a little bit more space between you and the car in front of you,” Saas said. “Make sure you follow posted speed limit signs."

With more rain in the forecast, it’s even more reason to take officials’ warnings seriously.