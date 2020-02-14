"We dread it every year:" Lexington florist works her 66th Valentine's Day

A Lexington florist who's been in business since 1954 is ready for the biggest day on her calendar, Valentine's Day.

"Well, 66 this is my 66th Valentine working at the flower shop," Carol Mitchell said. (WKYT)

Employees at Carol Lynn Originals and Events worked hard to get those orders out. Meanwhile, the delivery driver mapped out the most efficient route on the busiest day for this flower shop.

They've been there done that on this day of love, but there's one woman that has the flower power to push through.

Mitchell has been working at the shop since 1954.

In her time working around the roses, she's seen changes in the floral business.

Now, there's competition from the national chain grocery stores and on-line. And from a small business perspective, Valentine's Day can be stressful.

"We dread it every year because the lack of additional help on that particular day, a lot of people are working and you have to have extra drivers and extra designers," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says because Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, flowers may not be in as high of demand this year.

"People have tendencies to go out to eat and they don't do the double thing of a meal and valentine flowers," Mitchell said.

The owner tells us cut flowers and fresh flowers are very popular this time of year.