Lexington flu reports more than double in week

Flu concerns are rapidly growing in Lexington as the number of lab confirmed cases is now up to 141. That is 77 more than the previous week and almost 100 more cases than were reported at this time last year.

"It was only a matter of time before Lexington had such an increase in the flu numbers," Kevin Hall, Communications Director at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, said. "That's just a small fraction of what's actually out there."

Hall says usually 10-25% of the population get the flu. Those 141 cases were just the ones confirmed by the state lab.

He also says that when preventing the flu, the flu shot is ever important this season.

"This flu shot covers the strain that most people are coming down with," Hall said. "What we are also finding out is that not many people that are sick are actually getting a flu shot."

Only about 20% of people with confirmed cases have gotten the flu shot. Experts say that it is not too late to get the flu shot.