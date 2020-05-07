Lexington fundraiser to aid nonprofits whose funds were cut from city budget

Last week Mayor Linda Gordon said one of the painful cuts the city had to make in the upcoming budget was to nonprofits the city normally helps fund.

Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente

On Thursday, she announced a new fundraising effort to try to help make up those losses.

Lexington is facing a $40 million budget shortfall because of lost tax revenue from COVID-19.

One of the cuts they made was $2.1 million in grants to the social service agencies. These are groups that help abused children, domestic violence victims, homeless families, and people with HIV and AIDS.

That new fundraising effort will be led by Lexington businesswoman Ann Bakhaus and the Bluegrass Community Foundation.

The mayor said they’ve already received an anonymous $237,000 donation to Arbor Youth Services.

Winn Stephens, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass, says the money from the city makes up about 10% of their budget. He said if they aren’t able to make up that money they’ll likely have to start making cuts to some of their programs.

“It’s important to consider the nature of the work and the organizations,” says Stephens. “There’s some of us in Lexington who do jobs and things for the community that are very specific, like what we do at the Children’s Advocacy Center that no one else is doing. So, that’s something we have to be really mindful of as well that if we don’t provide the services then the services just simply aren’t going to be provided.”

Stephens says another big issue for nonprofits that lost money is that fundraising is more difficult than ever.

He says with so many people out of work and so many businesses losing money, it gets difficult to try to make up those missing funds.

They also aren’t sure if their biggest fundraising event of the year, which is planned for August, will be able to continue.

The mayor said that she will announce the details on how to give to that new fund this week.

