Lexington grant aims to help youth leaving foster care avoid homelessness

Lexington has received a $46,000 federal grant to help young people transitioning out of foster care to avoid homelessness.

The Housing Authority led the effort to win the grant, the highest level of funding awarded nationwide.

The Housing Authority will work with the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the City’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention to implement the grant.

“With partners like Lexington Housing Authority, and funding through this Housing and Urban Development initiative, we can empower many more foster alumni, and prevent them from ever experiencing homelessness,” Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric C. Friedlander said. “Now more than ever, we strive for the secure shelter of every youth in transition out of foster care.”

Beyond housing support, the grant will help develop financial management and life skills counseling for foster youth.

Polly Ruddick, director of the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention, said the grant is another piece in the homelessness puzzle. “Each person is unique and the solutions are not one size fits all,” she said. “This grant will help us provide individualized life plans to keep our valuable young people in housing, and that is critical to ultimately ending homelessness.”

