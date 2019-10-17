Lexington group collecting costumes to outfit trick-or-treaters

No tricks here among these racks - just treats for Lexington children.

"Lots and lots and lots of princesses. Here's our princess rack. Hundreds of princesses," says one of the group’s coordinators, Kathy Phillips.

Phillips collects, sorts, cleans, and preens gently used costumes.

"We do loads of laundry on gentle, and hang them up. Some of them need a stitch here or there."

And some of them, are new. All of them, are lovingly donated.

"We don't take money. We just take costumes."

Phillips gives those costumes away to children whose families can't afford them.

This year's Caring Costumes Fair is Friday.

She expects to give Halloween outfits to more than 300 kids.

"It's just magical. Some of them will put them on and run around the room. That's our favorite."

Phillips has been giving away costumes for three years.

She and a friend and their young daughters collect all year to see the smiles on little trick-or-treater's faces.

"Halloween's my favorite. I love, love, love Halloween as you can tell, and I find that it's just so much fun to see all of the little goblins running around trick-or-treating, and it wouldn't be any fun if you didn't have a costume."

If you have a princess or a Minnie or something else you think another child could wear this Halloween, get in touch with the Caring Costumes group on Facebook. They will pick it up and add it to the stash.

Tomorrow night’s costume giveaway is at William Wells Brown Community Center at 6 p.m.

