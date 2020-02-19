Lexington group pushing for bill that targets access to care for eating disorders

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 20 million women and 10 million men in America will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

"It's something I've struggled with in the past," NEDA Walk Coordinator Paige Isaac said.

Unfortunately, the ones living here in the Bluegrass have little to no options for help in battling it.

"There are people who need access to care and have loved ones who need care but maybe don't have the resources to go out of state, because it's really expensive," Isaac said.

That's the drive behind Senate Bill 82, an act to create the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council. It’s something that Isaac sees as a big step toward affordable and accessible care within the state.

Isaac and other coordinators will be in Frankfort this month pushing for increased access to care, but they'll also be right here in Lexington pushing for awareness with the second annual NEDA Walk.

It's a quarter-mile walk starting at Bluegrass Community and Technical College's Newtown Campus.

"There are people who are going to be there in remembrance of someone, people who haven't survived their eating disorder, and people who are still actively struggling with their eating disorder,” Isaac said. “So honestly the emotions really can range, but at the end of the day, I think it's a great uplifting experience for everyone."

While everyone is crossing the finish line, the group hopes to step that much closer to accessible care in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 82 passed in the senate and is now set to be heard in a House committee.

NEDA Walk 2020 will be held on April 25. For more information about the walk and to find out how to become a sponsor, click here.