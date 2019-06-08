Lexington group searching for lost foster dog who needs medication

Pugsley, also known as Scrappy (Photo: Paws 4 the Cause)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Volunteers are gathering near Deer Haven Park Saturday afternoon looking for a dog with health complications who went missing Monday from his foster home.

Organizers with "Paws 4 the Cause" say the animal, known by “Pugsley” or “Scrappy,” slipped out of his gate at the home on Sweet Clover Lane around 3 p.m. A spokesperson for Paws 4 the Cause believes the dog, who is described as friendly and outgoing, may have been picked up by someone.

Pugsley is heartworm positive, according to the group, and needs medication to survive.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pugsley is asked to contact Paws 4 the Cause at (859) 962-8256.

 
