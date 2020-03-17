Lexington gym innovates to help people stay fit during COVID-19 outbreak

The CDC has recommended businesses involving congregated groups of people should be closed. That includes gyms.

Brian Leggett, the owner of CSS Wellness, says exercise is important for stress relief.

He says he is trying to balance what's best for the health of clients with keeping his business afloat. And he says he's had to innovate.

"We took some extra flooring we had and we created an outdoor studio and, when weather's permitting, we do exercise out there," Leggett said.

Leggett says he is going to make an effort to help other small businesses by ordering takeout from restaurants. He says he knows they need to earn a living too.

Gyms are not the only businesses struggling during this time, movie theatres are also not having it easy, and many movies are actually deciding to push back their release dates.

And now theaters in many states are closing.

Leggett knows these closures are not easy for anyone.

"With a lot of small businesses, we live month to month, and if you have, you know, two to three bad months in a row, that could be detrimental for a lot of people," Leggett said.

Sometimes it takes a little positivity to make a big difference.

You can learn more about CSS Wellness by click here.