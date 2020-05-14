Lexington hardware store stocking up on new tools to meet customers' needs

Taking over a new business is difficult enough, but imagine being hit by a global pandemic just months after opening.

"We had to kind of switch gears just a little bit to make it work," Chevy Chase Co-Owner Lisa Justice said.

John and Lisa Justice are continuing the legacy of Chevy Chase Hardware, a local hardware store that's been in business since 1946. But, as more customers started being Healthy at Home, the Justices stocked up on some new tools.

"We worked with Bluegrass Distillery with getting hand sanitizer," John Justice said. "We worked with different companies to get rubber gloves, green light bulbs, and everything that someone would need to stay safe."

So now that businesses are transitioning to Healthy at Work, they're turning to Chevy Chase Hardware to get the supplies they need to fulfill the governor's requirements for reopening.

"We have driven to Columbus, Ohio and different locations to pick up products just to be sure we had it here on the shelf and we didn't run out," John said.

They've found a new niche to serve their customers' needs now and are hoping to be their go-to for hardware needs in the future.

"Now, they know where we are," John said. "Hopefully, they do come back and we can earn their business in the hardware business."

Chevy Chase Hardware is also offering curbside service for customers who feel more comfortable waiting in their cars.