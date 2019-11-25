Lexington has more than 100 miles of paved bikeways

Lexington now has more than 100 miles of paved bikeways around the city.

Mayor Linda Gorton and members of the Urban County Council celebrated the milestone along West Hickman Trail in Veterans Park.

The 100 miles includes bike lanes, lanes shared with vehicles and shared-use trails.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but 100 miles is a significant achievement,” Gorton said. “This puts us over one-third of the way to the full buildout of a bicycle network.”

“There are so many benefits to having over 100 miles of trails,” said Councilmember Susan Lamb said. “Lexington is healthier, happier, and more productive thanks to our ability to be outside exercising, enjoying the fresh air and nature, all things that our trails provide."

The city’s first bike lane was installed on Waller Avenue in 1995. In 2000, there were only 6.1 miles of paved bikeways in Fayette County.

One of the most exciting trails under construction is Town Branch Commons, which will run through downtown and link the City's two major trails, Town Branch Trail and the Legacy Trail.

When Town Branch Commons is complete, Lexington will have 22 miles of uninterrupted bike and pedestrian paths that connect downtown to the rural landscape.