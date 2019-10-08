Lexington health department reports 'probable' West Nile virus case

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced a probable case of West Nile virus in a human, and the department is now spraying for mosquitos as a result.

The spraying will be conducted in the areas of downtown between Euclid Avenue and Main Street including Woodland Park.

Humans can get West Nile virus when bitten by an infected mosquito. 20 percent of people infected will experience symptoms. If you experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea or vomiting, you are advised to consult a healthcare provider.

People are also advised to take preventative measure like wearing long-sleeve clothing and removing standing water to prevent breeding.