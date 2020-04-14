Lexington health officials stress importance of social distancing

Monday, we reported the good news that more than 60% of the people who had COVID-19 in Fayette County have recovered and been released from isolation.

There was also only one new case reported in the city, but a spokesperson for the health department says that number is likely because tests weren't being done over the weekend.

"While the numbers are lower than what they had been in previous weeks, we mostly attribute this to the Easter holiday," Kevin Hall said. "Most of the labs, if not all, were closed on the weekend including some on Friday. Later in the week, we expect to see those numbers continue to go back up."

They expect to get those new results in the coming days, as labs resume operations. Whatever they show, Hall says it's important that Kentuckians keep doing what they're doing, and those sacrifices will pay off.

"Don’t look at the numbers and say we are out of this. Don’t look at the numbers and say it’s not working," Hall said. "This is going to work, we are going to flatten the curb as you hear the governor and the mayor say. Following the course, and sticking through this for the long-haul will pay off huge dividends.

One example of that, healthcare workers tell us hospitals in Kentucky have been able to keep up with the number of patients needing care, unlike some other places in America that have been overwhelmed.

"Because the people of Kentucky, the people in Lexington stayed in, doing the social guidelines and being tested when they follow the certain criteria, people are following the guidelines that are put in place and we haven’t put the huge hit on hospitals and healthcare like we’ve seen in other places around the country," Hall said. "That’s why the social distancing is so important. And that’s the biggest fear that officials have."