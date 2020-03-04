Lexington hears from public for the first time on plans to improve Nicholasville Road

Whether you live, work, or just travel on Nicholasville Road, you've probably noticed some room for improvements.

The public meeting was held in the Community Room at Lexington Green on Wednesday night.

"We've just built more and more commercial areas, big hospitals and the like,” Tommy Todd, who lives off of Nicholasville Road, said. “There are a lot more people in Lexington, it's just grown a lot."

It's that continued growth that has the city of Lexington working on a plan.

Imagine Nicholasville Road is a study that will focus on several different aspects of the major corridor, including introducing more housing options as commercial building development continues, creating a more pedestrian and public transit-oriented street, and tackling many people's biggest concern, traffic.

"I had to go out at 2 o'clock in the afternoon one day to a meeting, and when I hit Man o’ War, I could see how bad the traffic was,” Todd said. “So, I went on Man o’ War all the way around to Tates Creek Road, and this wasn’t even drive time."

The city held its first public meeting Wednesday night to hear input like Todd’s.

This project is in its very beginning stages, but as the study develops, the city wants everyone's help to imagine a Nicholasville Road that people want to live on, businesses want to build on, and drivers don't want to avoid.

To offer your suggestion, click here. The study is expected to be completed in the fall of this year.