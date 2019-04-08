Lexington high schools students take part in anti-violence campaign

Some Lexington high school students are looking to prevent violence and bullying.

Their efforts are a part of the National Youth Violence Prevention Week, which began Monday. The week is described as an opportunity to promote peace and safety for young people.

Sophomore Youlanda Jackson said this campaign means something to her because she has a friend who has been a victim of school violence.

"It's like I don't know what she's feeling, and I really wish I did," Jackson said. "I wish I could be there for her more, but it's really hard to talk about."

Dialogue is something experts say can play a big role in preventing violence and bullying in schools.

"If we speak up to one another, especially those that feel like outcasts...we'd be able to feel comfortable around each other," Jackson said.

Jackson was joined by junior Caterin Flores as the two put up posters for National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

"We want to let people know we care about them, make them feel safe, let them know we're here for them, and let them know they have a voice in this community," Flores said.

Four Fayette County high schools are participating in violence prevention events. Those events will be held at Dunbar, Tates Creek, Frederick Douglass and Lafayette high schools.