Lexington holding hazardous waste collection Saturday

The collection event will be held Saturday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. (Photo MGN Online)
LEXINGTON, Ky, (WKYT) - Fayette County residents can safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste at a free collection event on Saturday.

Lexington's Division of Waste Management and other city agencies are coordinating the free event that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the former landfill site at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Accepted materials include household cleaners, gasoline, automotive care products, mercury, and solvents. A complete list of acceptable items can be found at www.LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.

 
