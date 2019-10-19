Lexington holding hazardous waste collection Saturday

Fayette County residents can safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste at a free collection event on Saturday.

Lexington's Division of Waste Management and other city agencies are coordinating the free event that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the former landfill site at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Accepted materials include household cleaners, gasoline, automotive care products, mercury, and solvents. A complete list of acceptable items can be found at www.LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.

