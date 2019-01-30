Lexington holds annual homeless count, officials predicting increase from last year

The bitter cold that has settled over central Kentucky has many people who are experiencing homelessness searching for a warm place to stay.

A record 723 people slept in shelters across Lexington Tuesday night.

The cold snap coincides with the annual Lexington homeless count, a tally of people in shelters, on the streets, and in transitional housing.

"This is the best comparison year after year, apple to apple comparison of numbers on any given night with our homeless population here in Lexington," said Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention. "It also gets reported to the federal government, it gets reported to the state level. They use it to make some funding decisions for us. How we're doing on ending homelessness."

Hundreds of volunteers spread out over the city Wednesday, hoping to get a better understanding of fellow community members experiencing homelessness.

"I've had to bundle up for the cold tonight and have thought how cold I'm going to be just for a few hours and how bad that is, but then thinking that people are out here living in these conditions and thinking about how their position is and really how they have to deal with this on a day-to-day basis," said UK student and volunteer Kaelyn Short.

Last year, homelessness in Lexington was at its lowest level in more than a decade, with 685 people. We can expect more this year because of the number of people we saw at shelters Tuesday. However, Ruddick said she continues to see progress in certain areas with the count.

"We continue to see the chronically homeless, those that have been in our shelters for over a year or on the streets for over a year and have a disabling condition, we continue to see those tick down," Ruddick said.

Wednesday night's count was about more than numbers; it was also about the people affected, with volunteers encouraging the people they meet to come inside.

"We can't walk away from somebody and not do everything in our power to get them off the streets tonight," Ruddick said.

The city expects to have preliminary results from the count on Friday.