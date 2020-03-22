Lexington home brings Christmas decor back out during pandemic

Homeowners on Chinoe Drive hopes to make days a bit brighter during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The home is a popular Christmas light destination.

This week a neighbor reached out to the homeowners and asked if the decor could go back up, specifically the God Bless America sign.

The neighbor said the decor would be an inspiration and give a sense of comfort during this trying time.

Saturday, the decorations came back out, and the God Bless America sign took its place at the peak of the roof, brightening up the neighborhood and the neighbors' spirits.