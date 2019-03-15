Lexington home damaged after high winds uproot tree

Thursday's strong winds caused a tree to become uprooted, damaging a home and some vehicles off Lansdowne Drive.

Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston

Homeowner Bill Johnson says he and his wife were getting dinner ready around 6 p.m. when they heard a loud crack. When he looked outside, he says he saw one of their trees laying across his garage roof. He says the tree also brought down other limbs that damaged his truck, along with an antique bus.

After 39 years of living on the property, Johnson says he has never had anything this bad happen before.

"We've had limbs down, and of course during the 2003 ice storm we had a lot of branch damage and things, but nothing this severe, nothing of this size come down."

Johnson says he does have a crew at the home trying to figure out how to get the tree off the building without damaging it any further.

"We've got guys here taking a look to see what they're going to have to do to get the tree off of the structure and then we'll have to look at doing roof repairs, so starting the process."

Fortunately, no one was injured when the tree fell, but Johnson says it will take awhile for cleanup, and then for repairs to be made.