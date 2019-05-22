Lexington homeowner shoots at suspect

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Chelsea Woods Court off of Old Todds Road.

Police say a man showed up and started banging on the door.

The homeowner came out and started arguing with the suspect.

That's when police say the homeowner fired several shots at the man in self-defense.

It's not clear if the suspect was shot, but a car was hit by at least one bullet.

Police are still searching for the suspect.