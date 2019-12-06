Lexington honors those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, marks 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The event claimed the lives of 2,403 Americans and changed the lives of many, many more.

"Can you imagine what Americans like my mother and father felt hearing this broadcast. Much like 9/11, it turned our world completely upside down," said Retired Marine Lt. Col. David Carter.

The infamous day would draw America into WWII, with the U.S. declaring war on Japan the next day.

Ahead of the solemn anniversary, the City of Lexington honored those killed in the attack with a ceremony on Friday.

"We reflect on those we lost at Pearl Harbor and remember the sacrifices they made protecting our nation and our freedoms," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

A table for one was set up to represent all of those missing in action to honor their sacrifice.

In October, a Kentucky sailor who died in Pearl Harbor was brought back home.

Ulis Steeley is buried in Whitley County.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotion,” granddaughter-in-law Lorrie Steely said. “That's really all I can use to describe it, because of just tears, joy, all of the above."