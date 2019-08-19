Lexington hospice adding therapy dogs as part of new program

A Lexington hospice is utilizing therapy dogs to help people feel more comfortable while receiving palliative care.

A Lexington hospice is asking the public for donations to train its new therapy dogs. (Andrea Walker/WKYT)

Bluegrass Care Navigators added three puppies to its team, and they are training to become therapy dogs. The dogs will be utilized as a part of its integrative medicine program. These are supportive therapies that complement a patient's clinical care.

"We're one of the first hospices in this area to formalize a program." vice president of philanthropy Laura Klumb said. "We've always embraced complementary medicine. This just helps us make it formal. We will have our own art therapist, our own music therapist so we can provide these services more directly."

The three puppies were hand-picked by a trainer for the program.

"She evaluated the puppies and she chose dogs who had a really strong empathetic response," integrative medicine coordinator Whitney Clay said. "They're dogs that are driven toward relationships with people, so therapy works with their personalities."

Even though the puppies are natural stress relievers, it still costs thousands to train them. This is why BCN is holding a naming contest for the dogs. Those who make an online donation can submit a name.

"We're going to read through all of those and narrow them down to our favorites," Clay said. "We have 2 girl puppies and a boy puppy so names for either gender are perfectly appropriate."

The naming contest runs through Aug. 31. You can click here to donate and submit a name.