Lexington hospitals provide $200,000 for Community Paramedicine program

Three Lexington hospitals are pitching in to keep the Community Paramedicine program going.

UK Healthcare, CHI Saint Joseph and Baptist Health Lexington announced today they are donating $200,000 to run the program next year.

The program enables firefighters to take a more comprehensive approach to patients who have a high dependence on E-911.

Data shows some citizens call 911 frequently for help with chronic, non-emergency problems, like mobility, according to a city press release.

In 2013, Lexington Fire and EMS made 33,500 ambulance runs. In 2017, they made 48,000 ambulance runs. That's a 44 percent increase. Community Paramedicine works to find permanent solutions to those problems.

The program started back in 2017 but risked getting cut this year due to a tight city budget. City leaders hope the program continues to grow as Mayor Linda Gorton works to find more permanent funding.

The city says EMS runs have gone down six percent since the program started.